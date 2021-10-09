Rakshanda Khan says she was advised to get a nose surgery done for a ‘successful career’

Actor Rakshanda Khan has revealed she was asked to get a nose job as she had injured her nose during childhood. The actor, who shot to fame with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is back to work with television show, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na.

Rakshanda says some photographers had advised her to get her nose fixed through plastic surgery and even she was thinking of getting it done.

The actor told a leading daily, “My nose has bothered me for years from the time I started modelling. I had a fall when I was two and that disturbed the balance of my nose. When I was in my 20s, some photographers had told me, ‘ Ek kaam karo nose ki surgery karva lo bada achha career hoga (get a nose surgery done, you will have a successful career’. I considered it very strongly, but I realised that it would be too much of a trouble to go through. Kaun surgery karvaayega, do hafte plastic laga kar naak par baithega (who will undergo a surgery, sit for two weeks with plastic on the nose). It was easier for me to start liking my nose! Eventually, I came to a point where I made peace with it.”

Rakshanda believes in ageing gracefully and is happy with how she looks. Talking about loving our real self, she said, “Fairness creams, anti-ageing creams, lifting creams and fillers, theek hai bhai lekin harr cheez agar aap ek limit mein karte ho (but everything should be in limit)."

She had earlier told Hindustan Times that she was fortunate to get a variety of roles in her career. “It depends on the way you look at age. It can be as daunting, fun, depressing or interesting or where you are in life, mentally. With age, a lot of things change in life. If you are a TV actor in your 40s, you will be offered a particular kind of role. I am blessed that I got chance to experiment with many roles including drama and supernatural," she had said.

Rakshanda plays a negative role in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. It is the love story of a prince and a simple girl. It stars Leenesh Moto, Anjali Tatrari, and Avinesh Rekhi in lead roles.