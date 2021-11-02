Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Randhir Kapoor has a hilarious reply to Kapil Sharma’s request to sing: ‘Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi…’
tv

Randhir Kapoor has a hilarious reply to Kapil Sharma’s request to sing: ‘Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi…’

Randhir Kapoor left Kapil Sharma in splits with his response to a request to sing a few lines. Watch ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show here.
Randhir Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:58 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Taking to his YouTube channel, Kapil Sharma shared a new ‘uncensored’ video from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. At one point in the video, Kapil asked Randhir to sing and got a rather funny response.

Kapil said that Raj Kapoor would be quite involved in the music of his films, and Randhir replied that his father could play every instrument, despite not having any formal training. “Humko tape recorder bhi chalana nahi aata hai (I don’t even know how to operate a tape recorder),” he added.

As Kapil asked him to sing a few lines, Randhir asked, “Yeh last show hai kya? Aap iske baad aur show nahi kar rahe (Is this your last show)?” He then joked, “Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi, khud bhi pit jaoge bhai. Thodi bohot rozi roti meri chal rahi hai, woh chalne do (You will not only get me beaten up but yourself as well. Don’t take away my livelihood).”

RELATED STORIES

Randhir was also asked by Archana Puran Singh how he proposed to his wife Babita Kapoor. He said that his family was aware of the relationship. “Unhone chance hi nahi diya (They never gave me a chance),” Randhir laughed, as Archana asked if his family members took charge of the marriage talks.

Also read: Randhir says Kareena Kapoor rejected his idea of big wedding with Saif Ali Khan, told him ‘apni shaadi pe kar lena’

Karisma talked about making an Instagram Reels video with Randhir backstage and said that she gave him directions on how to go about it. “Sab bol rahe the ki main bekaar director hoon kyunki mujhe itni badi daant mili papa se (Everyone said I am a terrible director because I got scolded by papa).” She called him ‘so alert and amazing’ and said that he was quick to pick up the dance step and timing. “Hum log jo hai, main aur Kareena (Whatever Kareena Kapoor and I are) is thanks to him and thanks to them,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
randhir kapoor the kapil sharma show kapil sharma
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nia Sharma screams at Prince Narula as they butt heads on Ladies Vs Gentlemen

5

Aditi Rao Hydari snapped at Mumbai airport, John Abraham poses with fans

KBC 13: Amitabh says ‘pet pe laat maar diya’ after dialogue battle with Katrina

Pooja Banerjee announces pregnancy, reveals how Kumkum Bhagya team reacted
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP