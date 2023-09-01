Rannvijay Singha shares throwback pics from final day of Roadies 1: ‘Hrithik Roshan gave us the keys to our Karizmas’

Rannvijay Singha may be an actor now who appeared on shows like Netflix India's Mismatched, but he's synonymous with adventure reality show, MTV Roadies. He's the winner of Season 1 and hosted the next 12 seasons. He recently posted throwback pictures from Season 1 in 2003, which feature none other than Hrithik Roshan. (Also Read: Ashneer Grover makes first appearance on MTV Roadies 19, shuts down Gautam Gulati. Watch)

Rannvijay's throwback Roadies pics

Rannvijay Singha posted pictures from the final day of Roadies 1

Rannvijay took to his Instagram on Friday to share four pictures from the sets of MTV Roadies 1, when Hrithik Roshan made an appearance to gift the contestants the keys to their bikes that they got as prizes.

In the photos shared, Hrithik can be seen sitting on a yellow Karizma at the centre, with the contestants posing next to him. Hrithik is wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue denims, and a black biker jacket. Rannvijay is seen a few inches away in a similar get-up, although he chooses to carry his jacket on one shoulder, while sporting his left bicep in a sleeveless white T-shirt. He's also devoid of the dense moustache and beard he's synonymous with today, barring a goatee that was in vogue back then.

Rannvijay wrote in the caption, “2003. Roadies 1, Final day, @hrithikroshan gave us the keys to our “Karizma’s” L-R:- Luv, @tonykordolia ,Kriti , Natasha G, Hritik, @ranjitbajaj , Natasha R & Me. We hung out , we laughed we danced.. it was an amazing day. #donofroadies #legendsofkarizma”

Reactions to Rannvijay's throwback

Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian was among those who took to the comment section of the post to share their fond memories of watching Roadies. He wrote, “Karizmas are synonymous with dream goals for biking in india, Hrithik and you cemented that culture for us (bow down and fire emojis).” Rannvijay replied to him with a namaste emoji.

Suyyash Rai, TV actor who broke through on MTV Splitsvilla 2 where Rannvijay was a host, wrote, “Bajaj bhaiya nd ypu (red heart emoji).” Interestingly, he also auditioned for MTV Roadies 5, but was rejected. Rannvijay responded to him with a hug emoji.

Shiv Thakare, who was a contestant on MTV Roadies Rising, also commented heart emojis. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor also commented, “I remember this (heart in eyes emoji).”

About Rannvijay

Rannvijay won the first season of MTV Roadies in 2003. He went on to host 12 more seasons all the way till 2021, before hanging his boots from the show. He also hosted MTV Splitsvilla from its inception all the way to 2021. He then hosted Shark Tank India in 2021-22. He made his Bollywood debut with Toss: A Flip of Destiny in 2009. His most popular turn as an actor was in the two seasons of Netflix India's campus caper show Mismatched.

