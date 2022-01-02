Ranveer Singh breaks down as his ‘bhagwan’ Govinda visits The Big Picture. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh got emotional as he hosted his idol Govinda on his game show, The Big Picture. A video shared by Colors on Instagram shows Ranveer crying on meeting Govinda, as the latter tried to calm him down.

Introducing Govinda to the audience, Ranveer called him his ‘God’. “On this blessed day, my God himself is coming to meet us. The one and only, the hero number one, Govinda," Ranveer said as a video of him breaking down played. Another clip also showed Ranveer lying at Govinda's feet, holding them tight. Govinda seemed quite overwhelmed by all the love and attention.

Together, the two danced to songs such as Ishq Hai Suhana, UP Wala Thumka and more. Ranveer also revealed that he learned to rap not during Gully Boy but through Govinda's song, Stop That from Gambler. Govinda's family--wife Sunita, daughter Tina and son Yashvardan Ahuja also joined in through video calls.

Ranveer has often spoken about his love for Govinda. At a group interview in 2014 to promote Kill Dil, in which they starred together, Ranveer said, “Govindaji is a legend and the one reason to watch the film. He really is a master and his approach is very, very old school. I am probably one of his biggest fans. I have seen his films — some of them more than 50 times. I have seen all his songs. I don’t love all of his movies but I love him. He is an icon.”

Ranveer also told India Today magazine, "Whether it is emotion, comedy or dance, he is head and shoulders above everyone else in terms of sheer talent," the actor told Suhani Singh of India Today magazine.

Ranveer's latest release was Kabir Khan's 83. His upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordar.

