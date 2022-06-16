Rashami Desai: I have missed a lot in life while running for work, now I want to reclaim it all

Actor Rashami Desai has just returned from her month-long solo vacation in the United States of America, and she admits that the getaway was important for her to get in touch with herself again.

“It was a much needed vacation, something which I was planning for the past couple of years, which got pushed because of the pandemic and lockdown,” she continues, “Going solo was really scary because the new variants of COVID are constantly there. And then I kept thinking what if I contract the virus while travelling, and will have no one to take care of me.”

Desai also ditched luxury travel for a backpack tour, with just her phone as her company as she explored the US. It turned out to be the biggest lesson, from protecting herself from purse-snatchers, to experiencing the thrill of bungee-jumping.

The 36-year-old reveals, “My life in India is very different. I have a lot of people around me to take care of every situation. When I went for the trip, I had no idea of how I will do, and how I would survive. I made the itinerary but didn’t; know how to execute it”.

“For the first time in my life, I did not travel luxury… Everything was handy in a single backpack. I used to get scared sometimes, like people say ke raat mein mat ghummo, and once ek baar mera saman snatch hote hote bacha. I walked freely on the road after so long,” says the actor, who has become a household name, thanks to her projects on the small screen.

For Desai, the trip was more important to get in touch with herself again, as she felt she lost that connection. “Ghumna phirna was the last priority, which made me a different person. When I went there, I realised life is so much more, and I have not contributed enough. Sirf kaam kiya hai… I had to spend more time with myself. I had time to think about myself,” says the actor.

Explaining her thought, she shares, “Sometimes you are doing things at the bestest places, wearing the best clothes, have everything in your hand, but uske baad kya wala question aa jata hai. It was needed for me ke kal ko agar main kaam nahi karungi, aur the Rashami Desai na ho toh kya. I found my choices and answers”.

The actor reveals she has been working since she was 16, and the pandemic gave her time to analyse her life. “I realised I had been only working and running. I’m leaving home and thinking about work, not able to explore anything about myself. That’s when I decided to explore things and life. Maine life mein bahut kuch miss kiya hai and I think I will do it now.

A creative mind needs a break, I forgot this in between. Now, I am feeling very good, independent again, comfortable with myself,” says the actor.

Wrapping up with a message for all the girls, Desai asserts, “Women who are thinking about going for a solo trip, should just take the plunge and go. It’s safe and important for us.”