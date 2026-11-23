Actor Rashmika Mandanna was on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, hosted by Nagarjuna, to promote her upcoming film Mysaa. While there, she was surprised to bump into a college senior. Contestant Mukesh Gowda and she exchanged pleasantries in Kannada before he told her that he was her senior in college. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna says she goes into ‘full warrior mode’ if her family is trolled; doesn't mind getting criticised for her personality)

Rashmika Mandanna meets college senior Mukesh Gowda

Rashmika Mandanna asked Mukesh Gowda to watch her film Mysaa once he's out of Bigg Boss. more less

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On the Sunday episode, Nagarjuna introduced Rashmika to all the housemates. Addressing Mukesh, he said, “Rashmika is here. Go ahead and speak to her in Mysuru Kannada or Bengaluru Kannada, whatever you want.” After exchanging pleasantries, Mukesh told her in Kannada, “You were my junior in college.”

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When she looked surprised about that, he added, “My friends used to study with you, and I saw you there.” Rashmika stated that it was lovely to meet him and wished him the best. When he stated that he loved The Girlfriend, she said, “Once you come out of the house, watch Mysaa. I even performed action scenes.”

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{{^usCountry}} The team handling Mukesh’s Instagram page posted the moment online, writing, “Mukesh and @rashmika_mandanna garu had such a sweet conversation in Mysuru Kannada! And the biggest surprise? Rashmika garu was Mukesh’s junior in college! From a college connection to meeting on the Bigg Boss stage… what a lovely moment!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team handling Mukesh’s Instagram page posted the moment online, writing, “Mukesh and @rashmika_mandanna garu had such a sweet conversation in Mysuru Kannada! And the biggest surprise? Rashmika garu was Mukesh’s junior in college! From a college connection to meeting on the Bigg Boss stage… what a lovely moment!” {{/usCountry}}

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Mukesh is known for being the lead of the TV show Guppedantha Manasu. He plays a hot-headed mathematics professor and head of college, Rishendra Bhushan, on the Star Maa show. Rashmika studied in Coorg, Mysuru and Bengaluru during school and college.

Rashmika Mandanna’s recent work

Rashmika starred in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 this year with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as her co-stars. The film, which is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, received lukewarm reviews. It grossed ₹147 crore worldwide. When Rashmika was later asked about criticism for her South Indian accent on Koffee With Karan, she reasoned that she was from the South, so her Hindi would have an accent.

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She also starred in Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali this year, her first film with her husband Vijay Deverakonda after their February wedding. This was also their third film together after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Opening to mixed reviews, it grossed ₹80 crore worldwide. Her next film, Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, was scheduled for release on November 27, but the release has been delayed. A new release date has yet to be announced.