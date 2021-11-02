Ravi Dubey: Sargun and I have no such plan to go the family way in the near future

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are happily married for eight years now, continue to set couple goals on social media for their fans. Personally and professionally, they have managed to strike the right chord, which is why they do not feel the need for anything else, including expanding their family.

Dubey had some time back taken to social media to announce that something good is happening in his life and he cannot wait to scream it from the rooftops. Fans naturally started speculating that he is going to become a father. But that didn’t turn out to be true. “There are no such plans. I love my fans and that they speculated out of joy. But somewhere, our wiring is a little off,” he says.

As we probe further, the 37-year-old explains, “The moment we see a couple happy for something, our first instinct is to go in that direction. There are a billion reasons we have been ecstatic in the eight years of our marriage. Very seldom this thought of going the family way has crossed our mind. There is no such plan, I don’t see it in the near future, and I don’t know, even in the further future. We are going organically.”

Filled with gratitude for everything they have been able to achieve, Dubey adds that as a unit, they want to “inspire” people around them. “If we are able to motivate them, our lives would be worthwhile. Anything that is a socially accepted norm of joy may not be necessarily relevant to us,” says the actor.

In an industry where it was thought earlier that getting married was akin to committing suicide, Dubey and Mehta very proudly went ahead. He says this thought didn’t cross his mind “even for half a second”.

He elaborates, “Us getting into a relationship was organic, and so was getting married. These are not things that you strategise. Marriages are the most fantastic institution. Aaap beeti bataun toh humein yeh phali thi, hai aur rahegi (we prospered from it before, do now and will in the future too).”

