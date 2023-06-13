Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams gets candid with Andy Cohen, reveals which housewife needs an ego check

The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to drama, and Porsha Williams has had her fair share of it. Love her or hate her, this outspoken and entertaining star has left her mark on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. While her departure from the show left fans in shock, she continues to make waves with her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

Host Andy Cohen had a game prepared for Porsha called "Earth to Housewife," where she had to choose which Housewives she believed needed an ego check. The audience eagerly awaited her bold and scandalous responses.

When presented with Candiace Dillard Basset and Leah McSweeney, Porsha wasted no time choosing Leah, implying that she needed a reality check. The next pair, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, left her momentarily undecided, but she ultimately landed on Kandi with a playful jab about her self-proclaimed worldwide status.

The tension continued as Porsha had to choose between Shereé Whitfield and Kim Zolciak. With Shereé sitting right beside her, Porsha decided to spare Kim from the criticism, leading to some awkward moments. The crowd's disappointment was palpable as she selected Marysol Patton over Alexia Echevarria, causing a stir among viewers.

Porsha faced another difficult choice between Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant, expressing her fondness for both but ultimately giving the nod to Karen. The game expanded beyond Atlanta as Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville from other franchises were brought into the mix. Porsha's choice of Lisa raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about her understanding of the game.

The finale of the game pitted Whitney Rose against Heather Gay, prompting Porsha to deliberate before settling on Heather. As fans dissected her responses and reasoning, debates emerged about whether Porsha herself might benefit from a dose of humility.

Also read | Zolciak's name change sparks Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion frenzy, will Kim make a comeback after divorce drama?

While some questioned Porsha's grasp of the game, others enjoyed the scandalous entertainment she provided. As Real Housewives of Atlanta continues its gripping episodes, fans can't help but wonder if Porsha's departure has left a void that can never truly be filled.

