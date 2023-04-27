RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley forgives Erika Jayne despite divorce prediction scandal, PK Kemsley's savage response goes viral

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley have always been a power couple on the show, but their relationship was put to the test when fellow castmate Erika Jayne predicted their demise. Erika's comments came as a shock to the couple and their fans, but Dorit has now revealed why she forgave the "Pretty Mess" singer despite the hurtful remark.

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley (left), Erika Jayne (right).

In a recent interview with Page Six, Dorit shared that she and her husband were not pleased with Erika's bet that they would be the next couple to break up. However, the Beverly Beach by Dorit owner didn't want to give up her seven-year friendship with Erika and found it in her heart to forgive her. Dorit also mentioned that she and Erika have worked through the issue and are now on the "other side" of their feud.

Erika's comments were made during BravoCon 2022 and shocked many of her co-stars, including PK. While Dorit took to social media to denounce the comment, PK posted a witty response that highlighted Erika's questionable decisions regarding her estranged husband Tom Girardi and the $750,000 earrings the court fought to get back.

Despite the drama, Dorit and PK's marriage is stronger than ever, and they are currently filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Erika and other cast members. The season will undoubtedly showcase the fallout from Erika's comment and the aftermath of the scandal.