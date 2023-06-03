Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's Kyle Richards speaks out on feud with Kathy Hilton, 'Things are obviously not great'

After a tumultuous season on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that left their relationship in shambles, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton were recently spotted together at a family event. However, their appearance doesn't necessarily signify a complete reconciliation between the sisters.

Last month, Kyle shared a photo from her niece Whitney Davis' bridal shower, where she was seen alongside Kathy and their sister Kim Richards, as well as their respective daughters. This gathering came as a surprise to many, considering the strained dynamics that unfolded on the show.

In an interview with E! this week, Kyle was asked about the status of her relationship with Kathy and whether they were "talking again." She provided an update on their current situation, indicating that things were not in a great place.

“We talked at the shower," Kyle revealed. "Things are obviously not great, I think most people know that. But we’re family, we’re blood. We will always get back together."

Kyle emphasized that it was Whitney's special day, and it was only natural for them to come together for such an occasion. While they may be polite and civil, she expressed hope that their relationship will eventually return to normal.

The rift between the sisters deepened during the previous season, when Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of making hurtful comments about Kyle and the rest of the cast during a drunken rant in Aspen. Although Kathy apologized and Kyle appeared willing to move on, the topic became a focal point during the reunion, with Rinna and Erika Jayne refusing to let it go.

With Rinna's departure from the show and uncertainty surrounding Kathy's involvement, Kyle teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming season during her show on E!.

"Obviously, Rinna is great for the show, but I have to say we had a really great season," Kyle shared. "It's different, but we had a great season. There's a lot of drama, but we all have a lot of fun too. I don't think you saw the last season. I don't think I had any fun last season at all when I think about it."

She further revealed, "There's a lot of drama and a lot of personal stories among the cast. There is a lot going on."

Fans will have to wait and see whether Kyle and Kathy can mend their strained relationship and find a way to move forward amidst the ongoing drama within the RHOBH circle.

