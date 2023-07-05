Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reel in the rumor mill! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky debunk divorce drama

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, have set the record straight regarding recent rumors of their impending divorce. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a joint statement, dismissing the speculations while acknowledging the challenges they have faced in their relationship over the past year.

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky

Addressing the swirling divorce rumors head-on, Kyle and Mauricio expressed their commitment to each other, stating, "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue." They candidly admitted that they have indeed encountered a rough patch in their nearly three-decade-long marriage. However, they emphasized their deep love and respect for one another, reassuring fans that no one is at fault for the hardships they have endured.

While the reality TV stars understand their lives are under constant public scrutiny, they appealed for privacy to work through their issues. They urged fans and media not to fabricate false stories to fuel sensational narratives. Instead, they sought genuine love and support from their followers during this challenging time.

In other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills news, another familiar face is set to grace the screen once again. Denise Richards, who last appeared in season 10, confirmed her return to the show, albeit as a guest star.

Sharing her excitement, Denise revealed that she had filmed several episodes and expressed her genuine fondness for the series. Her unexpected comeback came about during a spontaneous moment when she attended a screening with former co-star Garcelle Beauvais. Denise's surprise appearance promises to add an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming season.

As Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky debunk divorce rumors, and Denise Richards prepares for her guest appearance, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continue to captivate viewers with their entangled lives and ever-evolving stories. Fans eagerly await the next chapter in the lives of these glamorous and resilient women.

