Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley shares juicy update on feud with Erika Jayne after divorce diss

Things are heating up in the world of Beverly Hills as Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne finally put their differences aside after Erika's bold divorce prediction. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were spotted embracing at a charity gala for Homeless Not Toothless, a charity close to Dorit's heart.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley shared details about her friendship with Erika Jayne after divorce diss.

The two had previously clashed after Erika stated that Dorit's marriage to husband Paul "PK" Kemsley would be the next to crumble on BravoCon 2022. PK had taken to social media to defend his wife and berate Erika, reminding her of her own troubled marriage to Thomas Girardi. However, it seems that the drama has been resolved and fans can expect to see the reconciliation on Season 13 of RHOBH.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Dorit shared that she and Erika were able to mend their friendship due to their long history together. "You have to look at things in isolation and accept that we’ve also had a friendship for seven years," she shared.

Dorit also took the opportunity to explain her decision to go brunette, teasing that being blonde was too high-maintenance for her already high-maintenance lifestyle. Fans couldn't help but compare her new look to pop star Ariana Grande, and Dorit couldn't help but be flattered. "Of course, I was flattered. I mean, who wouldn’t be? And since we’re so close in age, I can understand how people would actually compare us!" she quipped.

With Season 13 just around the corner, fans can't wait to see what other surprises Dorit and the RHOBH cast have in store.