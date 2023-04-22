Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards braces for drama as paparazzi picture sparks marriage controversy

Kyle Richards, the beloved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, is finding herself in hot water once again. This time, it's due to a "stupid picture" that has caused an uproar and led to questions about the state of her marriage. The reality star spoke exclusively to Page Six about the controversy, revealing that the picture was taken without her wedding ring on.

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky

The lack of a ring on her finger caused speculation about the status of her marriage with husband Mauricio Umanksy. However, Kyle has since explained that there was a valid reason for the missing ring. She stated that she has been avoiding wearing it due to safety concerns, as there has been an increase in crime in the area. Furthermore, she had just come from the gym and was in the process of lifting weights when the photograph was taken.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Kyle's marriage has been the subject of scrutiny. Back in 2018, her home was broken into, and all her mother's possessions were stolen. Understandably, Kyle is hesitant to wear her big diamond ring in public, but that hasn't stopped the rumors from circulating.

Despite the ongoing gossip, Kyle maintains that she and Mauricio are "unbothered" and well-prepared to handle any negativity thrown their way. However, she admits that the constant speculation is frustrating and upsetting, especially since she has dealt with this before on the show.

RHOBH has seen its fair share of marital scandals over the years, with several cast members going through divorces or facing relationship troubles. However, with the return of Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards, fans can expect plenty of fresh drama and new storylines to keep them entertained. Only time will tell if Kyle's marriage can withstand the scrutiny of the cameras and the fans.