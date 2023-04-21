Denise Richards returns to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, ready to stir the pot without getting burned

Denise Richards is set to make a dramatic comeback to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after leaving the show in a messy exit almost three years ago. The actor and real housewife will be a guest on the upcoming 13th season of the popular reality TV franchise, according to Variety. Denise Richards to make a return in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards confirmed the news while promoting her new drama series, “Paper Empire,” at Canneseries. She said that she has already filmed some episodes for the upcoming season and has been having a lot of fun back in the mix.

Although the extent of her role in the upcoming season is unknown, Richards has confirmed that she won't be appearing in the promotional shots holding a diamond, which the rest of the housewives are known for.

Richards had a dramatic exit from the show, with feuds with Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville, who claimed she and Richards had an extramarital affair. Richards stated that she felt that some of the women were very toxic, and they played so dirty.

Despite her previous experiences on the show, Richards stated that her return to the upcoming season won't be as messy as her past on the show. She said that she didn't get sucked into it and that she was herself on the show. She advised the other women to be themselves and not to self-produce, as drama would come up authentically.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started shooting the 13th season in January and is set to premiere later this year. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Denise Richards to the show, hoping that this time around, things will be different.