Andy Cohen spills the tea on live Real Housewives reunions, 'There's a reason we don't do them'

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 19, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Andy Cohen, host of the Real Housewives franchise, recently spoke out on why the franchise never had a live reunion again

Andy Cohen, host of the Watch What Happens Live show, is no stranger to the Real Housewives franchise. However, in a shocking confession, the 53-year-old TV personality revealed that live reunions were a "very bad idea." During his Sirius XM series, Radio Andy, Andy explained why he would never host a live reunion again, citing the disastrous Miami Season 1 reunion.

Andy Cohen, host of the Watch What Happens Live show.

"There's a reason we don't do reunions live," Andy stated. He also explained that during regular reunion tapings, it takes 12 to 13 hours to film, giving the ladies ample time to talk about certain subjects in depth. In contrast, live reunions often feel rushed and do not have the same level of depth and nuance.

Andy compared the experience of hosting a live reunion to a "fishing expedition," where the producers never know which topics will land or have the desired impact. Additionally, editing is crucial in shaping the final product, ensuring that it is "finely shaped" and that it has the desired impact.

It's not the first time that Andy has discussed the difficulties of hosting live reunions. During the Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 reunion, he apologized to Larsa Pippen for her first and only live reunion experience. He referred to the Miami Season 1 reunion as "horrible," and added that they had never done a live reunion since.

Also read | Real Housewives fans disappointed as Andy debunks rumors of new instalments

In light of Andy's confession, fans of the Real Housewives franchise will be keeping their fingers crossed that the upcoming Season 5 reunion will be a success. But it begs the question: can the producers deliver a finely crafted reunion without the convenience of editing? Only time will tell.


