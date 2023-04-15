Real Housewives fans disappointed as host Andy Cohen debunks rumors of new instalments

Real Housewives fans were left feeling disappointed after executive producer and host of the show's reunion episodes, Andy Cohen, squashed rumors that Bravo was working on new installments of the hit reality franchise. In a recent episode of his SiriusXM show, Cohen debunked rumors of The Real Housewives of Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Scottsdale, stating that the franchise was "good" and "not developing any" new cities. Andy Cohen squashed rumors that Bravo was working on new instalments of reality franchise Real Housewives.

Cohen clarified that while a production company was casting women in New Orleans to see if there was a potential show to be done, it wasn't Bravo seeking out the show, and there were no current plans for The Real Housewives of New Orleans or The Real Housewives of Scottsdale.

The Real Housewives franchise has been a hit with viewers since its inception in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. Over the years, the franchise has expanded to include ten other franchises across the United States, including The Real Housewives of New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, and Dubai.

Also read | Caroline Manzo vows to ‘never’ return to Real Housewives franchise. Here's why

Despite the lack of new cities in the franchise, fans can still get excited about the upcoming season of their favorite franchises. The Real Housewives of Miami has been revived for its fourth season and is now streaming on Peacock. Additionally, other franchises are currently airing new episodes.

In other news, BravoCon, the fan convention for Bravo superfans and Bravolebrities, will take place in Sin City for the first time from November 3-5, 2023, at the Caesars Forum. Fans can look forward to cast panels, exclusive announcements, and photo ops, making it the ultimate fan experience. This will be the first time BravoCon has been held outside of New York City, and it's sure to be an unforgettable event for all Real Housewives enthusiasts.

Also read | Is Real Housewives of Miami not paying Lisa Hochstein enough?

While fans may be disappointed about the lack of new cities in the Real Housewives franchise, they can still look forward to plenty of drama and entertainment in their favorite franchises, as well as the opportunity to meet their favorite stars at BravoCon 2023.