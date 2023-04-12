Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler reveals shocking pre-fame affair with this Sopranos actor

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is no stranger to drama, but during a recent episode, cast member Jennifer Fessler dropped a bombshell that left fans stunned. Fessler claimed that she had a short-lived romantic relationship with James Gandolfini, who played the iconic role of Tony Soprano on the hit HBO series, before he found fame.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jennifer Fessler

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Fessler, the two met before The Sopranos debuted in 1999, and things quickly heated up between them. Fessler said that Gandolfini took her to an S&M bar, and the two engaged in some steamy activities before returning to his apartment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was the one that got away, but he was also the one who was never really there,” Fessler said, adding that they slept together multiple times.

Gandolfini, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 51, was survived by his wife, Deborah Lin, and their two children. Fans of the beloved actor were shocked by Fessler's claims, and many took to social media to express their disbelief.

James Gandolfini was an American actor. He was best known for his portrayal of Tony Soprano.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the drama didn't end there. During the same episode, Jennifer Aydin revealed that a friend of Margaret Joseph's had told her that Melissa Gorga was spotted kissing a man who wasn't her husband, Joe Gorga, in the backseat of a car.

“Margaret is the one who knows all this stuff and if you (upset) Margaret, she pays you back,” Jennifer said.

Also read | From mozzarella to makeover, RHONJ's Jennifer shares transformation journey

The explosive claims left fans on the edge of their seats, wondering what other bombshells could be dropped on the show. It's clear that RHONJ will continue to be must-see TV for fans of drama and scandal.