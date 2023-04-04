From mozzarella to makeovers. Real Housewives' star Jennifer Fessler shares plastic surgery, weight loss journey

The newest addition to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Fessler, has been making waves on the show, not just for her no-nonsense attitude, but also for her stunning transformation. The entrepreneur and shoe designer recently shared some before and after photos, revealing that she had plastic surgery and shed unwanted pounds. The newest addition to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Fessler(Instagram)

Jenn, who is a best friend of Margaret Josephs, has been a hit with viewers since she first appeared on the show's newest season. Her love of mozzarella and straight-talking approach has made her a breath of fresh air, and her business savvy has impressed even the OG Teresa Giudice.

Jennifer's pre-facelift look

But Jenn's journey to get where she is now hasn't been without its challenges. After having two children, she decided to undergo plastic surgery and lose weight, something she openly shared with Bravo cameras. While she doesn't have many photos from her earlier days, a picture from 2018 shows her with bangs and fuller lips.

In 2019, right before the pandemic, Jenn and her husband Jeff Fessler traveled to Mexico, where she stunned in a ruby red jumpsuit. She also looked to have fewer facial lines and had grown out her hair, possibly to eliminate her fringe.

Recently, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jenn opened up about her recent nose job and facelift. She also claims to have lost a lot of weight, although she didn't post any photos showing her at her heaviest. Jenn has been a straight-shooter since entering the world of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and her honesty about her health journey has only endeared her more to fans.

Jennifer's post-facelift look

While Jenn's transformation has been stunning, she's still navigating what it means to be a reality TV star. She's come under fire for hinting that she used a peptide similar to Ozempic, which has been in the news for its scary side effects. But whatever the future holds for Jenn, one thing's for sure: she looks like a million dollars.

