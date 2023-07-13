Reality star Meghan King reveals she keeps wedding gift from President Biden after annulment

Meghan King has revealed that she got to keep the wedding gift from U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens was annulled last year. Former 'Real Housewives' star Meghan King holds onto Presidential wedding gift. (Image Credit: YouTube/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)(YouTube)

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star shared the news on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

When Cohen asked King who ended up with the gift after the annulment, and King happily said, “Me!”

Cohen gave King a high five and joked that “maybe it was worth it.”

“No, Andy, it was not. No,” King quickly responded.

The 33-year-old said that the Bidens gave her and Owens a “beautiful crystal bowl with the Presidential Seal on it.”

ALSO READ| 'Isn't that expensive?', Kim and Khloe Kardashian set the record straight on CGI tears and fake fingers

She also quoted Us Weekly earlier that Vice President Kamala Harris “wrote me a note.”

The reality show host continued to question King about her brief marriage and asked her if it would have lasted longer if they had “waited longer” than a month to get married.

King answered honestly, “No it would’ve gone on shorter.”

King and Owens got married in September 2021 at Biden’s childhood home in Pennsylvania. The President and his wife attended the wedding. However, the couple split after two months and annulled their marriage in July 2021.

The popular TV personality has since admitted that the marriage was a “mistake” and that she “rushed into” it – even though she “didn’t ever want to get married again.”

“I’m a lover, and I want everybody to be happy. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I’m sure he did as well,” she said on Caroline Stanbury’s podcast, “Divorced Not Dead”, last year. “It was short and sweet and it’s done and it’s annulled.”

The mother of three has moved on and is reportedly “getting very close” with lawyer Andrew Felix, according to a source who spoke to Page Six.

ALSO READ| ‘It’s hard to have a relationship… when they sue you,’ Khloé Kardashian slams Blac Chyna for suing her family

“It’s very new, but Andrew is just what she needs,” another insider said.

King has been married twice before. She married Brad McDill in 2007 and Jim Edmonds in 2014.

King and Edmonds, a former MLB player, finalized their divorce in 2021. Edmonds married Kortnie O’Connor in September.

King and Edmonds share a daughter Aspen and twin sons, Hart and Hayes.