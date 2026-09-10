Rhiti Tiwari opens up on pressure of being Manoj Tiwari's daughter on Bigg Boss 20: ‘Death, rape threats aate hai’

Actor and Politician Manoj Tiwari is a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry. Being Manoj’s daughter has brought Rhiti Tiwari fame, but she says it has also come with a heavy price. On Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti opened up about the pressure of carrying her father’s name, revealing that she has faced death and rape threats simply because of who her father is. She also spoke candidly about how her parents’ separation and her own heartbreak have shaped the way she views relationships.

Rhiti Tiwari on pressure of being Manoj Tiwari's daughter

Rhiti Tiwari on being Manoj Tiwari's daughter.

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While talking to Mary Kom, Rhiti said, “Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Mein jo bhi bolungi, ‘Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai (I have always been under double pressure. Whatever I say, it will be like, ‘Manoj Tiwari’s daughter said this, she is like this).’”

She further claimed, “Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai, cause I am his daughter. Mera opinion log count karte hai ki unka hi opinion hoga, aur unke dum par sab mujhe chadate hai (I get death threats and rape threats because I am his daughter. People take my opinions as if they are his opinions, and they target me because of him).”

Rhiti also spoke about her personal life on the show. During a conversation with Kanika Mann, she opened up about how her parents’ separation shaped the way she views relationships. Rhiti recalled seeing her mother navigate life as a single parent, an experience that she feels may have influenced her own outlook. She also revealed that she has encountered controlling men in the past and said she does not want to be in a relationship where someone has that much control over her life.

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rhiti is a singer, songwriter, composer and producer who has released several singles on YouTube and Spotify, including Baarish, Maansik Santulan, Jhoothi Baby and Ghum Chuke. She has 16.5K followers on social media.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show also features singer Qazi Touqeer, actor Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, rapper Yung DSA, YouTuber ScoutOp and reality TV star Gullu, among others. A total of 16 contestants have entered the house and are competing to win the trophy this season. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.