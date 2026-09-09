Qazi Touqeer leaves Bigg Boss 20 housemates sleepless with his ‘Oscar-winning act’, says ‘main normal insaan nahi hoon’
Qazi Touqeer, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, entertained viewers with staged antics, including a late-night act that startled housemates.
Singer and Fame Gurukul-fame Qazi Touqeer is quickly emerging as one of the more entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 20. Clips of his antics from the show and live feed have been doing the rounds online, and his latest stunt left the entire house disturbed. In the recent episode, Qazi pretended to witness something supernatural in the middle of the night, scaring his fellow housemates before later revealing that it was all an act to entertain the audience.
Qazi Touqeer scares Bigg Boss 20 housemates
In the latest episode, Qazi pulled a stunt that left the Bigg Boss 20 housemates scared and disrupted their sleep. While everyone was asleep, Qazi began acting as though he had seen something supernatural and was visibly affected by it. He then continued the act, leaving Arishfa Khan and the other housemates frightened.
The housemates eventually left the bedroom and stood outside until Qazi calmed down. However, he was later seen telling the camera that the entire episode had been an act designed to entertain the audience. He said, "I am controlling my laugh. I am having an Oscar-level performance. I am entertaining 100 crore people of India. It's just beautiful. These guys think I am crazy."
Deep Dive
Later, when the housemates asked Qazi if he was fine, he continued with the act, saying, "she wanted me to laugh", while pretending that he had seen a girl and was simply following her instructions. While the housemates were convinced that Qazi was genuinely disturbed, he was actually fooling everyone around him.
The following morning, the housemates told Qazi that they had managed to sleep for only four hours because of his late-night stunt.
Qazi says 'I am not a normal person'
In another clip, Qazi was seen talking to Arishfa and making another unusual claim. He said, "Main normal insaan nahi hoon. Tum socho main 3 din mein 1 ghanta soya hoon fir bhi energetic hoon (I am not a normal person. I have slept only for 1 hour in 3 days and still I am energetic)."
His comments and larger-than-life personality have already reminded viewers of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who was known for frequently talking about her luxurious lifestyle and leaving her fellow housemates annoyed.
Several fans drew comparisons between the two contestants. One fan wrote, "Qazi is Tanya Mittal's male version." Another commented, "Aap Tanya Mittal ho." Another comment read, "Tanya Mittal ka bhatija." However, some viewers are enjoying Qazi's antics. One fan wrote, "He is giving full entertainment. Love him."
About Qazi Touqeer
The Kashmiri singer first shot to nationwide fame in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Indian reality television at the time. He was also part of the same season as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.
Qazi went on to explore acting and music beyond Fame Gurukul and has also been associated with the popular song Afghan Jalebi from Phantom.
About Bigg Boss 20
The reality show is hosted by Salman Khan and follows the theme of ‘Tatasthu’ this season, giving contestants two lives. This week, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann have been nominated. While no contestant will be eliminated this week, one of them will lose one of their lifelines.
Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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