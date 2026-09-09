Qazi Touqeer leaves Bigg Boss 20 housemates sleepless with his ‘Oscar-winning act’, says ‘main normal insaan nahi hoon’

In the latest episode, Qazi pulled a stunt that left the Bigg Boss 20 housemates scared and disrupted their sleep. While everyone was asleep, Qazi began acting as though he had seen something supernatural and was visibly affected by it. He then continued the act, leaving Arishfa Khan and the other housemates frightened.

Singer and Fame Gurukul-fame Qazi Touqeer is quickly emerging as one of the more entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 20 . Clips of his antics from the show and live feed have been doing the rounds online, and his latest stunt left the entire house disturbed. In the recent episode, Qazi pretended to witness something supernatural in the middle of the night, scaring his fellow housemates before later revealing that it was all an act to entertain the audience.

The housemates eventually left the bedroom and stood outside until Qazi calmed down. However, he was later seen telling the camera that the entire episode had been an act designed to entertain the audience. He said, "I am controlling my laugh. I am having an Oscar-level performance. I am entertaining 100 crore people of India. It's just beautiful. These guys think I am crazy."

Why did Qazi Touqeer claim he is not a normal person on Bigg Boss 20?

Why did Qazi Touqeer claim he is not a normal person on Bigg Boss 20?

Later, when the housemates asked Qazi if he was fine, he continued with the act, saying, "she wanted me to laugh", while pretending that he had seen a girl and was simply following her instructions. While the housemates were convinced that Qazi was genuinely disturbed, he was actually fooling everyone around him.

The following morning, the housemates told Qazi that they had managed to sleep for only four hours because of his late-night stunt.

Qazi says 'I am not a normal person' In another clip, Qazi was seen talking to Arishfa and making another unusual claim. He said, "Main normal insaan nahi hoon. Tum socho main 3 din mein 1 ghanta soya hoon fir bhi energetic hoon (I am not a normal person. I have slept only for 1 hour in 3 days and still I am energetic)."

His comments and larger-than-life personality have already reminded viewers of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who was known for frequently talking about her luxurious lifestyle and leaving her fellow housemates annoyed.

Several fans drew comparisons between the two contestants. One fan wrote, "Qazi is Tanya Mittal's male version." Another commented, "Aap Tanya Mittal ho." Another comment read, "Tanya Mittal ka bhatija." However, some viewers are enjoying Qazi's antics. One fan wrote, "He is giving full entertainment. Love him."

About Qazi Touqeer The Kashmiri singer first shot to nationwide fame in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Indian reality television at the time. He was also part of the same season as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.

Qazi went on to explore acting and music beyond Fame Gurukul and has also been associated with the popular song Afghan Jalebi from Phantom.

About Bigg Boss 20 The reality show is hosted by Salman Khan and follows the theme of ‘Tatasthu’ this season, giving contestants two lives. This week, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann have been nominated. While no contestant will be eliminated this week, one of them will lose one of their lifelines.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.