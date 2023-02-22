RHONJ: Melissa Gorga turns down Teresa Giudice's bridesmaid offer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is known for its intense drama, and Tuesday night's episode was no exception. The episode revolved around the upcoming wedding of Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Teresa invited Melissa Gorga to be a bridesmaid in her wedding after the two sisters-in-law had a falling out over the seating arrangement at Teresa's engagement party. However, Melissa declined the offer, stating that she was not comfortable being a bridesmaid after being excluded from the initial invitations.

Feuding sisters-in-law

The relationship between Melissa and Teresa has been tumultuous over the years, and this episode showcased their inability to move past their issues. At a mozzarella-making party hosted by Danielle Cabral, Teresa confronted Melissa about not being supportive of her relationship with Louie. Melissa defended herself, stating that she and her husband Joe were the first ones to welcome Louie into their family. However, Teresa remained unsatisfied and continued to argue with Melissa.

Melissa turns down the invitation

When Teresa finally asked Melissa to be a bridesmaid, Melissa declined the invitation, stating that she was not comfortable being a part of the wedding party after being excluded from the initial invitations. Teresa had asked all the other women to be bridesmaids before asking Melissa, and Melissa felt that she was only being asked because Teresa needed to save face. She made it clear that she did not want to be a part of the drama and was fine not being at the wedding party.

Joe Gorga confronts Louie Ruelas

Meanwhile, Melissa's husband Joe Gorga was dealing with his own issues. He found out that Melissa's sister and mother were not invited to the wedding, and he was not happy about it. He confronted Louie at a guy's night, and tensions rose between the two men. Joe accused Louie of not showing respect to Melissa's family, and Louie retorted by saying that he was above Joe. The argument continued to escalate, and it ended with Louie suggesting that Joe talks to Teresa to resolve their issues.

The feud between Melissa and Teresa continues, and it remains to be seen whether they will ever be able to resolve their issues. Meanwhile, Joe is dealing with his own issues, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to reconcile with Louie. With the wedding fast approaching, it looks like tensions will only continue to rise in the next few episodes.