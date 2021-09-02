Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RIP Sidharth Shukla: His last Instagram post was a tribute to hospital staff
tv

RIP Sidharth Shukla: His last Instagram post was a tribute to hospital staff

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. Here is a look at his last few posts on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday.

Actor Sidharth Shukla, known for television shows such as Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13, died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was 40. The news was confirmed by Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

Sidharth’s last Instagram post was a tribute to medical workers. He had shared a picture of himself posing with a placard that read, “#TheHeroesWeOwe”.

“To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surely isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts,” he wrote.

Sidharth was promoting the soon-to-be-released Amazon Prime series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which follows the frontline workers and hospital staff as Mumbai witnessed a terror attack on November 26, 2008.

“#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe,” he had added. The post was shared on August 24.

Sidharth’s last post on Twitter, meanwhile, was a congratulatory message for athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. “Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara,” he had written.

Sidharth made his small screen debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He went on to act in shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and Dil Se Dil Tak. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

In 2019, Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won. He returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’, alongside Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

