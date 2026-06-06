Mumbai, Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who will be seen as a contestant on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15", believes doing reality TV does not overshadow his acting career.

Rithvik Dhanjani rejects notion of reality TV overshadowing acting work

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The actor has worked across daily soaps like "Pavitra Rishta" and "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani", and participated as a contestant in reality shows like "Nach Baliye 6" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi 8".

Dhanjani is also known for his work as a host on popular reality shows "Super Dancer", "India's Best Dramebaaz", and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11".

"They haven't my acting work and they never did. These are just different wonderful mediums because they offer me a wide variety of exploring my personality trait. Like, when I'm hosting a show, I'm a different person, and I'm going to be different on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. I'll be different when I'm acting on a project. I don't think they collide," the actor told PTI in an interview.

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{{^usCountry}} "I know what I bring to the table when I'm acting, playing a character, when I'm being directed, and I'm so proud of that skill that I've. And that skill cannot be overshadowed, it's personal, it's me. I'm unique in my own way and in no way can somebody else be me, nor can I be somebody else," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I know what I bring to the table when I'm acting, playing a character, when I'm being directed, and I'm so proud of that skill that I've. And that skill cannot be overshadowed, it's personal, it's me. I'm unique in my own way and in no way can somebody else be me, nor can I be somebody else," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Having acted across television, reality shows and OTT platforms, Dhanjani said he does not subscribe to the notion of being boxed into a particular medium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having acted across television, reality shows and OTT platforms, Dhanjani said he does not subscribe to the notion of being boxed into a particular medium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said actors getting "stereotyped" is a much larger conversation of "perspective". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said actors getting "stereotyped" is a much larger conversation of "perspective". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "These are moulds that we've created, and in reality, we think they exist, but do they? They don't. When I walked onto the first set of my life, I truly loved the feeling I had on the set and that's the feeling I want to live for the rest of my life," said Dhanjani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These are moulds that we've created, and in reality, we think they exist, but do they? They don't. When I walked onto the first set of my life, I truly loved the feeling I had on the set and that's the feeling I want to live for the rest of my life," said Dhanjani. {{/usCountry}}

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The 37-year-old, who has acted in a film, titled "Jo Hum Chahein", and OTT series like "Cartel" and "Half Love Half Arranged", said his approach to work is guided more by instinct and passion than by calculated career moves.

"If there's any project, it could be any medium, and it sparks something inside of me, I'll do it. I'm here to entertain the world while keeping my heart chirpy, the child in me alive and happy...

"Everybody has a different path and a different way of approaching where they want to be. I'm walking my own path, let's see where it takes me."

The upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

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Dhanjani, who has in the past appeared as a contestant on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10", said he is both nervous and excited about the new season of the hit reality series.

"There are nervous energies even though you do something new, or even though you've done it before. I'm going into the show with all the nervous energies and with the experience that I've, I'll try to do my best," he said.

Besides Dhanjani, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15" will see a host of celebrity contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, comedian Harsh Gujral and influencer Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry.

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The filming for the adventure and stunt-based reality show is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa. The show will go on air on Colors TV soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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