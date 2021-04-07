Roadies fame Saqib Khan quits showbiz, embraces spiritual path: 'Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi'

Roadies fame Saqib Khan has announced that he is quitting showbiz to embrace the spiritual path, adding that he will not take up "any modelling and acting in future". Taking to Instagram Saqib shared a long post, writing that he had good projects in line he wrote, "bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi (This is not what Allah had planned for me)".

The former model also shared his pictures and videos speaking about the new journey. His decision follows a few months after actor Sana Khan chose the same path. He wrote, "Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing good. Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future. Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye (Maybe Allah has planned something better for me). Insha Allah HE is the best Planner."

He added, "As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi. In nutshell i was going Astray( gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT. Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (the peace I was looking for was in front of me) (our holy Book i.e, Quran)".

Saqib said, "I sincerely apologise to people whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. Dua’on mai yaad rakhye ga (remember me in your prayers). May Allah SWT accept all our Dua’s and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. Amen Regards-Saqib Khan #islamlife #muslim #submissions #allah #allahuakbar#kashmir."

Sana also quit Bollywood and showbiz last year and later got married to Anas Saiyad. Announcing her decision to leave the film industry, Sana had written in a post, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.” She had also deleted all posts tying her to her former career.

