Rohit Chandel writes about dharma and victory in 1st post after bail in POCSO case; acknowledges Sairaab's end

30-year-old television actor Rohit Chandel was arrested and released on bail in an alleged Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case after a 16-year-old accused him of stalking, harassing and assaulting her. After receiving bail in the case on September 10, Rohit posted on social media about righteousness and victory and acknowledged the end of his show, Sairaab.

Rohit Chandel’s first post after bail

Rohit Chandel has been accused by a minor of stalking, harassment and assault.

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On Saturday, Rohit posted a picture of himself with his back turned to the camera. It shows him at sea, dressed in a traditional outfit with a white dhoti and janeu (sacred thread), with his hands folded as he prays. He captioned the post, “Yato Dharmastato Jayaḥ,” which roughly translates to “Where there is dharma, there is victory.” The Sanskrit phrase is from the Mahabharata and is also inscribed beneath the court's emblem, which represents the wheel of righteousness and the fair administration of justice.

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On Sairaab ending

{{^usCountry}} His show Sairaab’s final episode will air on September 14 on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show had premiered on June 2, but will end soon. Rohit posted a long not acknowledging the same, writing, “To my Sairaab family and beloved fans, As Sairaab comes to an end, my heart is full of deep gratitude. Playing Ishaan was a special journey for me, and I will always cherish the memories we created together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His show Sairaab’s final episode will air on September 14 on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show had premiered on June 2, but will end soon. Rohit posted a long not acknowledging the same, writing, “To my Sairaab family and beloved fans, As Sairaab comes to an end, my heart is full of deep gratitude. Playing Ishaan was a special journey for me, and I will always cherish the memories we created together.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further wrote, “A massive thank you to our amazing production team and my wonderful co-actors, especially Saibal dada, Leena ma'am, Sanket sir, Nitin ji, Yogi sir, Garima Dimri, Rahul bhai, Madirakshi, Krishna Kaul for carrying Ishaan's legacy forward and all our other co-actors and supporting staff. Your unwavering support and warmth during my tough times mean more to me than words can express, you truly felt like family.”

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He ended his note with, “To the fans, thank you for your unconditional love and constant encouragement through every phase. Though Sairaab is ending, our bond remains. I look forward to seeing you all again very soon in the next chapter! With love and gratitude, Rohit Chandel.”

Rohit Chandel’s arrest and bail

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Rohit was arrested by the Ghatkopar police in Mumbai and taken into custody on July 10 after a 16-year-old co-star accused him of stalking, harassing and assaulting her. The police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TOI quoted Vitthal Laxman Aardekar, Senior PI, Ghatkopar Police, as saying, “He is arrested and was taken to the court. The court gave him a jail custody. He was stalking. He is in judicial custody. It depends on the court how long will it be for. Rohit didn’t deny it. He confessed that he used to go to meet her. The girl is a minor. They were co-actors. She said he was pressurising her. He stays in Dahisar and he would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her, despite she blocking him.”

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News18 also reported that Rohit’s family shared a note after his bail was granted that read, “Our family feels a profound sense of relief and deep gratitude today as the honourable court has granted bail to Rohit.” The actor is best known for playing Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store.