Rohit Reddy scares Disha Parmar during her romantic moment with Rahul Vaidya. Watch video

Rohit Reddy, the husband of Anita Hassanandani, gave Disha Parmar a scare as she was enjoying a romantic moment with Rahul Vaidya. In a video shared on Instagram, Disha is seen sitting on a couch as Rahul walks up to her and sits next to her, putting his arm around her shoulder.

Disha moves away but the hand remains on her shoulder, even as she moves further away. Freaked out, she runs out of the frame. It is then revealed that it was Rohit’s hand and he was hiding behind the couch. He and Rahul laugh and give each other a high-five.

“I have to HAND it to these two love birds!!! @dishaparmar @rahulvaidyarkv,” Rohit wrote, sharing the video on Instagram. Fans were in splits. “Omggg. Rahul x Rohit is always super hit,” one commented, while another said, “You guys are the cutest.” Many also dropped laughing and heart emojis on the post.

Rahul and Disha often feature in each other’s Instagram posts. The two recently came together for a music video titled Madhanya, in which they got married on-screen.

Earlier this month, Devoleena Bhattacharjee asked Disha the question on everyone’s minds. “We are waiting for the Wedding bells Heroine,” she wrote. Rahul and Disha are set to tie the knot in the next few months, but are yet to set a date for the wedding. “Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! (For now, make do with these wedding bells),” Disha replied.

Rahul realised his love for Disha when he came on Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. On her birthday in November last year, he went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. She finally appeared in a Valentine’s Day special episode, during which she expressed her love for him and publicly responded to his proposal.