Rahul Vaidya shares romantic moments with Disha Parmar, kisses her in new video as he blends ‘real with reel’

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a romantic Instagram Reels video with his wife-to-be, television actor Disha Parmar. In the clip, they were seen dancing to his new single, Madhanya. The two of them featured in the music video as a couple getting married.

Rahul twirled Disha around and went down on one knee for her in the video. It ended with him giving her a kiss on her forehead.

The caption read, “Real ke saath Reel (real with reel) @dishaparmar #Madhanya getting soooo much love! Thank you guys.” Disha dropped smileys and heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered love on the video, with many using the hashtag ‘Dishul’. “Most cutest everrr,” one wrote. “That forehead kiss MashAllah nazar na lage KISI ki (may you be protected from the evil eye),” another commented.





Rahul realised his love for Disha when he came on Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. On her birthday in November last year, he went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her, calling her the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’. As he was still locked up inside the house, he urged her to convey her decision to the makers of the show, and was seen getting restless as he did not hear from her for days.

Disha finally appeared in a Valentine’s Day special episode of Bigg Boss 14, during which she expressed her love for Rahul and publicly responded to his proposal. His mother, Geeta Vaidya, has said in interviews that preparations for their wedding are in full swing and talked about the possibility of a June wedding.

Rahul was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14 and lost the trophy to television actor Rubina Dilaik. He is currently focusing on his music career and has a number of songs in the pipeline, waiting for release.

