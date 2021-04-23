Virat Kohli dedicates half-century to daughter Vamika, blows kiss to Anushka Sharma. Watch video

Cricketer Virat Kohli was in top form as he led his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. He smashed a half-century, his first of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and dedicated it to his daughter Vamika.

In a video shared online by the official Instagram account of the IPL, Virat could be seen raising his bat towards his team members in the dugout. He then blew a kiss to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, who was cheering him on from the stands. Finally, he dedicated the 50 runs to his little girl Vamika as he made a cradle gesture with his hands.

Fans gushed over Virat’s display of love. “Once a king always a king the way Kohli gave flying kiss to his wife OMG! Very well played RCB. RCB is saal cup le jayegi dekh lena boss (RCB will surely win the IPL trophy this year, just wait and watch),” one commented. “He did it for his daughter,” another wrote.





Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11. Last month, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Virat shared a picture of Anushka holding Vamika and showered praise on her for being the strongest woman he knows.

In the post, Virat said that seeing a child being born is the most amazing experience, which shows the ‘true strength and divinity of women’ and leaves no doubt about them being stronger than men. “Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother,” he wrote.

Virat and Anushka fell in love while shooting for a shampoo commercial in 2013. They got married in Italy, away from the media glare, in December 2017.

