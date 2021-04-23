IND USA
Kangana Ranaut reacts to fake tweets in her name, claims 'unbelievable amount of money' is being spent to bring her down
Kangana Ranaut claims that she is being targeted by political and filmy 'Pappus'.
Kangana Ranaut claims that she is being targeted by political and filmy 'Pappus'.
Kangana Ranaut reacts to fake tweets in her name, claims ‘unbelievable amount of money’ is being spent to bring her down

  • Kangana Ranaut claimed that she is the target of ‘huge campaigns’ to bring her down, as a fake tweet in her name was being shared online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 08:58 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a fake tweet being attributed to her. A screenshot was doing the rounds online, claiming that she offered a rather bizarre solution to those with low levels of oxygen in their blood -- mouth-to-mouth resuscitation from cows as they ‘exhale oxygen’.

In a series of tweets, Kangana responded to the ‘lies’ being spread about her. She claimed that ‘huge campaigns’ are in motion to bring her down and an ‘unbelievable amount of money’ is being spent on them.

“Today effect of Rajput Babbar Sherni is such that huge campaigns unbelievable amount of money, strategies and time being invested to break one single woman yet all Pappu party from political to movie mafia failing miserably at it, ek ladki ne sab Pappu ki watt laga ke rakhi hai (one girl has shaken up every Pappu),” she wrote.


Meanwhile, Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel also reacted to the doctored tweet. “Sab filmy aur political Pappu ek akeli ladki ke peeche pad gaye hai, lekin dekhne wali baat yeh hai yeh ladki sab Pappu pe bhari hai (All the filmy and political Pappus are targeting one girl who is all by herself but this girl is more than enough for them),” she wrote on Instagram Stories, along with a laughing emoji.

Rangoli Chandel on Instagram


Also read | Ayub Khan on financial stress due TV shoots being halted: 'We are not spending too much, have to be careful'

Earlier this week, Kangana did offer a solution for those with low blood oxygen levels. Sharing a video of a woman demonstrating a breathing exercise, she wrote, “Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram.”


Kangana has been sharing her thoughts on the Covid-19 pandemic, as India witnesses a surge in cases. As some criticised her views, she claimed that she can analyse any matter in depth, courtesy of her ‘X-ray vision’. She also said that her ‘analogies and observations are unsettling for many dimwits’.

kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been tweeting about the Covid-19 situation in India.
Kangana Ranaut has been tweeting about the Covid-19 situation in India.
bollywood

Woman asks 'is she for real' after Kangana's 'X-ray vision' post, see reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  Kangana Ranaut replied to a Twitter user, who wondered 'is she for real', after her 'X-ray vision' tweet. See it here.
Kangana Ranaut has two siblings - Rangoli Chandel and Aksht Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut has two siblings - Rangoli Chandel and Aksht Ranaut.
bollywood

Kangana tweets against having third child, gets reminded about own two siblings

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  Kangana Ranaut said that those having a third child should be punished to keep the population of India in check. Here is how she responded on being reminded about her own two siblings.
READ FULL STORY
