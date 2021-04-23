Ayub Khan on financial stress due TV shoots being halted: 'We are not spending too much, have to be careful'

Actor Ayub Khan, who is currently seen on Ranju Ki Betiyaan, has said that sitting at home, and not shooting for more than a year has cost him heavily. He opened up on the financial repercussions of shoots getting stalled amid the pandemic.

Ayub told Times Now in an interview, "We and people are going through difficult times, but god forbid there is not going to be lockdown. If god forbid I have to sit back for another year and a half or whatever then I will definitely have a big problem on my hand. We are not spending too much as we have to be careful about it. If there will be a lockdown for a year it will be a disastrous situation."

Earlier this week, Ayub talked about his struggles in an interview with Hindustan Times. Referring to the 15-day shutdown in Maharashtra in wake of the spike in coronavirus cases and subsequent stalling of shoots, he said, “It is affecting work, and emotional state as everyone is struggling. It’s been one and a half years since I’ve not been working (regularly). I’ve earned no money. So, the strain is huge.”

He added, "I haven’t earned any money since the last one and a half year, and am down to the last little pennies now."

Also read: Nadeem Saifi on Shravan Rathore's death: 'My Shanu is no more'

Ayub, however, said he understands the need for shutdown. "You can’t do anything. You just have to make do with whatever you have. And, God forbid, if things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help. What else can you do?" he told HT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON