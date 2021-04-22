IND USA
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave Mohammed Azharuddeen starstruck. See pic

  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a fan in Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Azharuddeen. He has shared a post featuring himself, Virat and Anushka together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 05:40 PM IST

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have a fan in cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen, who plays for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he shared a post featuring himself, Virat and Anushka together in the frame. Though he didn't caption the post, he used the dizzy emoji.

Several celebs and fans dropped comments. Actor Roshan Basheer wrote, "wow"and bodybuilder Chitharesh Natesan dropped a fire emoji. Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Hoping to see you in the Playing XI soon." Another wrote, "Mine Favourites in One Frame."

Speaking to a leading daily after he was picked by RCB for the Indian Premier League (IPL) he had said, "It is an amazing feeling. RCB is my favourite team. Playing under Virat bhai will be special for me. Virat Bhai is like an icon for me in cricket. It's a dream come true to play under his captaincy. It still feels like a dream. I am so excited to share the dressing room with him, take some batting tips and fitness lessons." He had also shared a text that he received from Virat which read, "Welcome to RCB, all the best. Virat here."

Meanwhile, Virat, Anushka and their daughter Vamika recently returned to Mumbai from Chennai, where the RCB played the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They were clicked at the airport where Anushka was seen carrying their daughter in a baby sling. She was also carrying two other bags. The infant was dressed in a pink outfit along with a pink hairband.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda posts note about acknowledging privilege: 'Remind yourself to be grateful'

Vamika was born in January. He had shared his experience of becoming a father and posted a note on International Women's Day. He wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

