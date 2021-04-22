IND USA
Navya Nanda is the founder of Aara Health.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda posts note about acknowledging privilege: 'Remind yourself to be grateful'

  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has re-posted a message about being grateful in difficult times. Read it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Thursday re-posted a message about the importance of being grateful. Her post, shared on Instagram Stories, comes during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The message read, "Ok, but honestly, how privileged are so many of us that during a global pandemic, we can just stay warm at home, reading, working, still being educated, creating, talking to our loved ones, with little worries and a fridge stocked with food? Do remind yourself to be grateful today."

Navya, who graduated from Fordham University last year with a major in digital technology and UX design, is the co-founder o Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women. She recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.

In a Vogue profile recently, Navya said that she is gearing up to start working with her father, in the family business (Escorts). She said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." Many had expected Navya to join the film industry.

Last year, several members of Navya's family, including Amitabh, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya, all recovered from Covid-19.

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda tackles Instagram troll with grace: 'You’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic'

Earlier in the day, another starkid -- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana -- expressed her heartbreaking at the rising coronavirus cases in India. Suhana is currently in New York, where she's studying filmmaking.

