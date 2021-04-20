Anushka Sharma glows in Virat Kohli's romantic new Instagram pic. See here

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a new picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday. The couple were seen smiling as Virat put his arm around Anushka.

Sharing it, Virat simply added a red heart emoji. While many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section, one said: "Couple goals."

On Monday, Anushka and Virat were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport after returning from Chennai, where his team Royal Challengers Bangalore played the Kolkata Knight Riders. Also seen with them was their daughter Vamika. While Anushka was seen carrying Vamika in a baby sling, Virat held other bags.





Vamika was born in January. Sharing his experience of becoming a father and watching his daughter's birth, Virat had written a post on International Women's Day. He wrote: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

Prior to her baby's birth, she had mentioned in an interview to a leading daily that she would back at work four months after giving birth. She had said: “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”





