IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted at airport with baby Vamika, fans call them a cute couple
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika earlier this year.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika earlier this year.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted at airport with baby Vamika, fans call them a cute couple

  • Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:16 AM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Kalina airport with their daughter Vamika on Monday evening. The couple was back from Chennai where Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Kolkata Knight Riders.

At the airport, Anushka was seen carrying Vamika in a baby sling, strapped to her body. She was also carrying another bag on her back and a sack in her right hand. The baby was seen in a cute pink outfit, also wearing a pink hairband with a bow.


Anushka wore a white shirt and blue jeans with her hair tied in a ponytail. Virat was seen in a black and red polo shirt, a cap and a faceshield on. He was also seen carrying a numbers of suitcases and bags.

Upon Vamika's birth, the couple had requested the media not to click or publish pictures of their daughter. They have, instead, offered a few glimpses of her on social media, without ever revealing her face.


Sharing her first photo, Anushka wrote in a post, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan said this to Oprah when she asked Aishwarya Rai why she has never kissed onscreen

Virat had announced her arrival on January 11 with an Instagram post. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli anushka sharma video ipl 2021 + 2 more

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma reading a script on the makeup chair.
Anushka Sharma reading a script on the makeup chair.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma returns to sets, shares pic in work mode with her team

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Almost three months after giving birth to her newborn baby daughter, Anushka Sharma is back to work. She shared a photo on Instagram with her team.
READ FULL STORY
Anushka Sharma is one of the celebrities who offered condolences on the death of Helen McCrory.
Anushka Sharma is one of the celebrities who offered condolences on the death of Helen McCrory.
hollywood

Anushka Sharma, Sophie Turner remember Harry Potter star Helen McCrory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • Actors Anushka Sharma, Sophie Turner and Cillian Murphy have all shared messages and social media posts remembering Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP