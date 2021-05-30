Rohit Roy: You want to doll up, take a walk, please do, but at least clean up your pet’s sh*t

At a time when hygiene has become paramount given the health crisis that has engulfed the country, actor Rohit Roy has raised a pertinent issue — people taking their pets for a walk outside and not bothering to carry a plastic bag to pick their poop.

He tells us this thing had been bothering him for long now. “For years I’ve seen the paparazzi follow celebs taking their dog out for a walk, and when I’d see these pictures (on social media), I’d be wondering when will we develop the habit of carrying a poop bag. It happens only here,” he says, adding, “And it’s not just about celebs, but I wanted to draw people’s attention towards this issue.

Roy, 52, had recently took to Twitter to call out this lot. “All our dear celebs seeing ‘walking their pets’ look sooooo cool n classy in their perfect ‘walk the pet’ attire... never seen any of them carrying a plastic bag though… wonder who picks up the shit once their babies are done?!?” (sic), he wrote on Friday.

The Mumbai-based actor goes on to add that all these things should be taken care of, especially amid a pandemic when cleanliness is of utmost importance.

“But clearly, people haven’t learnt yet,” he rues, and continues, “You want to wear fancy clothes, doll up, take a walk, please do it by all means. At least clean up the sh*t. It’s not directed towards any one person but the entire country.”

Not just on social media, Roy says he witnesses the same thing whenever he goes out for a walk, but there’s not much he can do about it.

“People are there all throughout the evening and morning. Even old people and children are there. Some people take their dogs who’re already defecating, while they themselves listen to music or letting the dog go wherever it wants,” he laments.