Rohit Shetty threatens to chop Ranveer Singh's role in Sooryavanshi, here's why

Rohit Shetty is set to appear in this weekend's episode, a Diwali special episode, of The Big Picture. Hosted by Ranveer Singh, the filmmaker will be participating in the show to promote his upcoming film Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Ranveer has a cameo in the movie.

In a promo from The Big Picture, shared by Colors on Instagram, a nervous Rohit attempted to answer a question on the show. He tells Ranveer that his reputation is at stake if he doesn't know the answer to the question.

“Yaar ye waala nahi aaya toh bahut bezzati hogi (If I don't know this answer, it will be a disgrace),” Rohit tells Ranveer, looking at the screen with the questions. “Yes, I agree, it will be a disgrace so you have to give the right answer,” Ranveer tells him, before bursting into a fit of laughing. “You are putting me under pressure,” Rohit responds.

“You'll help no?” the director asks Ranveer, seeking reassurance. However, the actor denies it, adding that he is not allowed to. “Dekh abhi dekh, release nahi hui hai (see, Sooryavanshi hasn't been released yet),” he tells Ranveer, mimicking a scissor and suggesting that he would chop his role. “Nahi, nahi, nahi (No, no, no),” Ranveer tried to pacify him.

The promo also revealed that a number of policemen would be seated in the audience, keeping up with the cop-theme of Sooryavanshi. The film is the latest addition to Rohit's cop universe.

Rohit has previously revealed three films focusing on the police. With Ajay, he released Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). With Ranveer, he made Simmba. Sooryavanshi marks the fourth film in the universe and introduces Akshay as the new cop.

The film, set for a Diwali release, has been long delayed. The film was on the verge of release when the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed forced the shutting of theatres.

Sooryavanshi revolves around a DSP (Akshay) who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer will be reprising their roles of Singham and Simmba, respectively, in the film.