Rubina Dilaik attends sister Rohini's wedding celebrations. See pics and videos

Rubina Dilaik's sister Rohini Dilaik got married in Chandigarh and the TV actor joined her family, alongwith husband Abhinav Shukla for the celebrations. She has shared picstures from the pre-wedding rituals of haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Rohini married Sarthak Tyagi and the celebrations were held in Chandigarh. (Also read: Rubina Dilaik urges fans not to promote betting apps using her Instagram posts)

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla attend the wedding celebrations of her sister Rohini.

For the haldi ceremony, the bride-to-be wore an all-yellow ensemble while Rubina opted for a peach-coloured dress. They also posed for a family photograph with Rubina's parents, and husband Abhinav posing together with her and her sister Rohini. Sharing the pics from haldi and mehendi, Rubina wrote on Instagram, "And the memories forever begin (Heart emoji)."

Rubina's sisters Jyotika and Rohini also shared pics and videos from the celebrations. Rubina and her mom could be seen dancing to the beats of dhol in one of the videos.

In one of the videos that Rohini shared on her Instagram Stories early Thursday, she walked under the ‘phoolon ki chadar’ as Rubina and Abhinav held it over her head. Music from the song Varah Roopam, from the popular Kanadda film Kantara could be heard in the background as Abhinav and Rubina danced while walking.

Sarthak also shared a picture from the wedding and Rohini could be seen in a red saree. Rubina chose an orange dress for the wedding. A video from the wedding showed the exchange of garlands while Rubina, alongwith other family members, clapped.

In 2021, Rubina's sister Jyotika got married. Rubina and Abhinav had attended the wedding and also shared pictures on social media.

After winning the fourteenth season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, Rubina participated in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rubina has also worked in several fiction shows including Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki as Saumya. Currently, she is seen on Haarsh Limbachiyaa's comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.