Rubina Dilaik urges fans not to promote betting apps using her Instagram posts

Actor Rubina Dilaik has asked her fans not to use her Instagram Reels and pictures for promoting betting apps. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Rubina said that she follows certain principles and urged people not to promote such apps on her behalf. (Also Read | Rubina Dilaik reacts to being called fragile) Rubina Dilaik issues a strong statement to haters.

Rubina wrote, "I have noticed some of my fan clubs on Instagram are promoting Betting Apps via my reels and pictures! I have certain principles in my life, If I don’t encourage some practices, do NOT promote them on my behalf (folded hands emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "We need more celebs like you who corrected their fans' moves. Really appreciate."

Rubina said that she follows certain principles.

Another person said, "Kudos Rubina. I hope your fan clubs (or any celeb fan clubs for that matter) will stop misusing publically available content of celebs." "You are the inspiration of many people & feeling so proud by your these words," wrote a Twitter user. "Proud of you Rubi. That's called ethics. It's rare nowadays that celebs take responsibility & ask their FCS not to do anything wrong, but you @RubiDilaik my love always do the right thing. Bow down," read a tweet.

Rubina shares regular updates about her personal and professional life on her social media platforms. In February, she took to Instagram and informed her followers that she was unwell. Rubina shared pictures of her swollen face. "Fever, sore throat, infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers)... And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself... wtf," she captioned the post.

Fans saw Rubina last in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. Prior to it, she enjoyed great popularity by winning the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

After taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Reacting to being called fragile by a section of the people, Rubina told Telly Chakkar in 2022, “If I were fragile, how would I have done back-to-back shows…I came back from Cape Town and immediately started rehearsing for 4-5 hours a day regularly for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the body sometimes gives up but the show has to go on and if you are passionate about something, you will do it no matter what comes your way."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON