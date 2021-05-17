Rubina Dilaik shares pics with sister Jyotika from Himachal Pradesh: 'Sisters who quarantine together, heal together'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has shared new pictures of herself as she quarantines in Himachal Pradesh. Her sister Jyotika, who had also appeared on the reality show to support her, is also with her.

Rubina and her sister can be seen happily posing for the camera as they lounge in a bed, with a beautiful view of the sky. The sisters are dressed in casual pyjamas and T-shirts. Rubina shared the pictures and wrote, "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together @jyotikadilaik ..........#rubinadilaik #quarantine #recovery #healing #time #bosslady."

Rubina's co-contestant from Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu, was among the first ones to comment. "I'm so happy seeing this @rubinadilaik @jyotikadilaik," he wrote. Many fans also showered the post with messages like, "Get well soon," and "Rubina is the best, get well soon."

Rubina had said on May 1 that she tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home quarantine. She shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post and wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days."

She also urged everyone who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested. “Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!,” she added. She has since been sharing updates about her health with fans on social media.

Also read: Mohit Chauhan: In talks to set up an oxygen plant in Delhi

After Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has appeared in a few music videos, including one with her husband Abhinav Shukla.