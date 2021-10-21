Ruby Rose alleges being fired from Batwoman, Warner Bros say there were 'complaints about behaviour'

Actor Ruby Rose has levelled allegations of heavy-handedness and inappropriate behaviour against the producers of The CW drama Batwoman and their co-star Dougray Scott more than a year after their exit from the superhero series, saying they were forced to leave the show by the management.

Responding to their claims, Batwoman into "multiple complaints about workplace behaviour" against the actor.

The Australian actor, who identifies as genderfluid, shared a series of posts on their Instagram Story on Wednesday to 'name and shame' the channel, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, and Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

"I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you," they wrote.

Ruby, who was the first lesbian live-action superhero on TV, exited the series in a shock announcement in May 2020. They played the title role of Kate Kane/Batwoman in the first season of the show.

At the time of their exit, the actor had called the decision to leave a "difficult" one. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," Ruby had said.

The actor, however, did not reveal the reasons behind their exit, but had expressed their gratitude to show's producers Berlanti, Sarah and Caroline for "this incredible opportunity".

There were reports that Ruby was not happy with the long hours required on the show, which led to some friction on the sets.

Now on their Instagram Story, the actor included footage of their surgery that they had for a stunt injury they had suffered and alleged they were forced to return to work by the former head of Warner Bros TV Peter Roth.

Ruby claimed Peter threatened them into returning by claiming they would cost the production "millions" and that "the whole crew and cast would be fired."

The actor also accused Peter of inappropriate behaviour with a claim that he had asked women to steam his pants while he was wearing them, and alleged he had Ruby investigated by a private investigator after they left the series.

Ruby also claimed that Dougray, who played their father on the show, was abusive to women and even hurt a female stunt double. The actor also detailed what they described as unsafe working conditions on-set, including serious injuries to a Batwoman crew member who received "third-degree burns over his whole body" during production.

"I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head. NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down," Ruby wrote.

In their response, Warner Bros Television dismissed Ruby's comments as "revisionist history", adding the studio exercised its right not to renew Ruby Rose's contract for season two of Batwoman in light of the actor's alleged misbehaviour on set.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros Television said in a statement as shared by Deadline.

Dougray said his former co-star Ruby's side of the story is "entirely made up". "As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened," Dougray said in a separate statement.

On Ruby's accusations against Peter Roth, a source close to the production of Batwoman said the claims were "slanderous and unfounded". Peter, a veteran TV executive, retired last year.

After Ruby's departure, Javicia Leslie signed on to play the title role ahead of season two, although not the same character as Kate Kane. Javicia plays Ryan Wilder, who takes on the mantle of Batwoman.

Wallis Day joined the show midway through season two as an "altered version" of Kate, who suffered injuries in a plane crash at the start of the season.