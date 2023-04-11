Inside Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash with Guneet Monga, Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna. See pics

Rupali Ganguly, who turned 46 on April 5, celebrated her birthday with a party on Monday. The actor was joined by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah, producer Guneet Monga, as well as her Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, among many other celebs. Rupali's husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh Verma also posed with her at the party. Also read: Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband took early retirement to take care of their son

Rupali Ganguly's birthday party was attended by Guneet Monga and other celebs.

Rupali wore a white and black dress for the party in Mumbai. She also shared a video of herself cutting two giant birthday cakes with her initials – RG – on Instagram Stories. The actor wrote, "Best memories with best people!! Belated birthday bash (smiling face and heart emojis)." Rupali Ganguly was surrounded by family and friends, including actor Satish Shah, as she cut her birthday cakes.

Guneet Monga and Shivangi Joshi, among others, attended the bash. Rupali's former co-star Satish Shah was seen with his wife Madhu. Her Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey also attended the party with his wife Mona. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani was also spotted.

Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of film director Anil Ganguly. She is known for her role in the TV show Anupamaa. In a 2022 interview, Rupali had said that her son Rudransh does not watch her hit show because he thinks his mother spends more time on the sets than at home. The actor also revealed that her husband took early retirement to take care of their son, while she was away for shoots.

“I am blessed that I have a husband who is so supportive. He has taken early retirement and moved from America. It does not matter if I work or not. We do not have big desires… He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I as a mother probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one,” Rupali had said in an interview with News18 Showsha.

Rupali had shot to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also appeared in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

