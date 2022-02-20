Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Sumedha Karmahe and Geet Sagar have been divorced for four years; Both the singers open up now
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s Sumedha Karmahe and Geet Sagar have been divorced for four years; Both the singers open up now

Singers Sumedha Karmahe and Geet Sagar who were married in 2016, got separated four years ago. The estranged couple has been mum about their divorce, however, for the first time they decided to speak about it to us.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 05:27 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Singers Sumedha Karmahe and Geet Sagar tied the knot on July 11, 2016, however, it turns out the couple had parted ways four years ago. From what we’ve gathered, the couple got divorced in 2018, two years after the marriage, however, they never openly spoke about it.

A source close to the two reveals, “They stayed together only for two months and then started living separately. Geet filed for the divorce and all the paperwork was done on February 22, 2018.”

When we contacted the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa jury Karmahe, who is known for songs like Namo Namo (Kedarnath, 2018), Toota Jo Kabhi Taara (A Flying Jatt, 2016), she confirmed the report. “Yes, we are divorced. Things didn’t work out but I wouldn’t want to talk more about it,” Karmahe shares.

Sagar, who has sung for movies like Chhichhore (2019), Nautanki Saala (2013) and won X Factor India, also admits, “Yes, we are no longer together.”

Talking about what went wrong, Sagar shares, “We didn’t get a chance to work on love, our relationship and ourselves. I don’t know what happened though, what went wrong. But there’s no bad blood between us. There’s no closure (but) I’ve moved on. It was our relationship, our marriage... maybe if we tried harder, we could have resolved it.”

Sagar recalls the entire episode as “painful and hurtful”. He has moved on and is currently in a live-in relationship. “I’m at peace right now. It took me a long time to forgive but I’m happy right now. I was depressed for two years, post the marriage and divorce. But I’m not blaming anyone for that,” he ends.

