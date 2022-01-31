Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on, says he's in contact with Sidharth Shukla's mom: 'Phone karta hoon'
tv

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on, says he's in contact with Sidharth Shukla's mom: 'Phone karta hoon'

Salman Khan opened up about staying in touch with Sidharth Shukla's mother after the actor's death. He also praised Shehnaaz Gill and told her to move on in life.
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill at the Bigg Boss 15 finale.
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 03:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Salman Khan has revealed that he is in contact with late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother. During the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman interacted with Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill. He expressed his happiness at the progress Shehnaaz has made in her life. Shehnaaz was one of the guests on the show.

In Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan told Shehnaaz Gill, "Mujhe pata hai tumhare liye bahut hi difficult raha hai yeh, sabke liye difficult raha hai. But, Sidharth ki maa ke liye aur tumhare liye sabse zyaada difficult raha hai. Meri baat hoti hai Sidharth ki maa se. Main phone karta hoon. Toh bas ab aage badho. Kaam karo aur life enjoy karo (I know it has been difficult for you. For everyone but more so for Sidharth Shukla's mother and you. I talk to Sidharth's mom. I call her. So, now just move on. Do your work and enjoy life)."

He also said, "Jis hisaab se main Shehnaaz ko dekh raha hoon iss waqt mujhe khushi ho rahi hai ki woh life mein aage badh rahi hai aur mujhe aisi feeling aa rahi hia ki aaj ke baad yeh bahut aage jayegi. Bus ab life mein aage badho, puri zindagi tumhare paas hai abhi. Just need to move on, move on. (I am happy to see Shehnaaz move on in life. I have a feeling that she will go ahead in life. Now, all you need to do is move on, your whole life lies ahead of you)."

RELATED STORIES

Salman and Shehnaaz also shared fun moments. Speaking about Salman's ex-girlfriend, actor Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz said, "Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai (I've become India's Shehnaaz Gill from 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif as India's Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina)."

Also Read | Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill break down as they meet on Bigg Boss 15 finale, he gives her a tight hug. Watch

Salman also made a veiled reference about Katrina's wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal and said, "Aur kushal mangal sabb achha hai, sab khush hai (The couple are happy)." Shehnaaz replied, "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (You please be happy. Sorry, am I saying too much)." Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
salman khan bigg boss 15 shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP