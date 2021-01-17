IND USA
Salman Khan condoles Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad's death, Shehnaaz Gill calls her a 'happy soul'

Salman Khan has shared his condolences on the death of Bigg Boss' 24-year-old talent manager Pista Dhakad. She died in a road accident on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Salman Khan has shared a picture with Pista Dhakad. Shehnaaz Gill also paid tributes.

Actor Salman Khan has mourned the death of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad. The 24-year-old died on Friday night in a road accident.

Sharing a picture with her, Salman tweeted on Sunday, "Rest in peace Pista." The photo showed them sitting on a couch, smiling for the camera.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill also tweeted her condolences. "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista," she wrote.

Kamya Panjabi also shared a picture of her television screen as Colors TV paid a tribute to Pista. "Aaj kuch kehne ka mann nahi (Don't feel like saying anything today) #BB14 @ColorsTV #PistaDhakad," she wrote with her tweet. She shared another post on Instagram, writing, "That's Pista, 23 years old, a part of Bigg Boss team since last few years and a very very very bright girl.... passed away last night. Rest in Peace sweetheart."

Former contestant Yuvika Chaudhary also shared an old video of Pista having lunch with Yuvika and her family. "Why u left us so early, still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro @pista_dhakad," she wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, former contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz also shared tributes. Himanshi wrote, "RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss." Asim shared the same picture of Salman and Pista on his Instagram Stories and wrote 'RIP'.

Also read: Akshay Kumar asks fans to make contributions to Ram Temple construction, shares video

As per a Spotboye report, Pista was heading back home on an Activa scooter late at night with another person after the filming of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show in Mumbai's Film City. The scooter slipped, throwing both the persons on the road. Pista fell on the road and a vanity van ran over her by accident. She died on the spot.

