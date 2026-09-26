Salman Khan defends Qazi Touqeer, says Rhiti Tiwari acted like Dolly Bindra during the fight in Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer and Rhiti Tiwari's fight inside Bigg Boss 20 was the big topic in Weekend Ka Vaar. Host Salman Khan talked at length about the fight and made Rhiti understand that her aggressive behaviour in the house was not correct.

What Salman said

Qazi Touqeer and Rhiti Tiwari's behaviour in the reality show was discussed in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

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During the episode, Salman pointed out Rhiti's behaviour in the house and said, “I have huge respect for Qazi. He has a different taste for music, I have my own. But then he became completely different but since last week, I was not interested in him anymore. I am not liking his personality.”

Salman added, “Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults, he has done it all for 20 years. But you Rhiti you think you are a rockstar but no one thinks so… You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter… people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father's hardwork. From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father… but aap Dolly ban gayi uss fight mein. Mera baap hota toh dekh leta, but kaise dekh leta? Aapke father actor nahi politican he. But I dont think any father would entertain that.”

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Deep Dive What did Salman Khan say about Rhiti Tiwari's behavior during the fight with Qazi Touqeer? Salman Khan criticized Rhiti Tiwari for her aggressive behavior, stating that she should respect the limits of language and that her actions in the house resembled those of 'Dolly Bindra' during confrontations. Why did Rhiti Tiwari feel proud of her comments during Bigg Boss 20? Rhiti Tiwari felt proud of her remarks during the diss battle, asserting that her father, Manoj Tiwari, would support her for speaking out, despite the controversy surrounding her language. How did the argument between Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer escalate during Bigg Boss 20? The argument intensified during a captaincy task, where personal insults were exchanged, leading to Rhiti using abusive language that offended Qazi, prompting intervention from other contestants.

{{^usCountry}} Rhiti’s father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 4. His stint on the show became controversial due to clashes with fellow contestants, including Shweta Tiwari and Ashmit Patel. He was eventually nominated alongside Ashmit and was surprised when he was evicted, despite believing his popularity would save him. Bigg Boss 4 eventually ended with Shweta Tiwari as the winner and The Great Khali as the runner-up. Context {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhiti’s father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 4. His stint on the show became controversial due to clashes with fellow contestants, including Shweta Tiwari and Ashmit Patel. He was eventually nominated alongside Ashmit and was surprised when he was evicted, despite believing his popularity would save him. Bigg Boss 4 eventually ended with Shweta Tiwari as the winner and The Great Khali as the runner-up. Context {{/usCountry}}

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During the battle, Rhiti hurled abuses at Uditi and Qazi, with some of her remarks being muted by Bigg Boss for viewers. This led to a heated argument between Qazi, Uditi and Rhiti. Several viewers criticised Rhiti over her language. However, Rhiti appeared unapologetic about her remarks, saying she used the words because they rhymed better and describing them as "slang".

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Later, while talking to Mahhi, Rhiti did not appear to regret what she had said and added, "My father would be proud of me for that remark." During another task, Rhiti was also seen threatening Qazi and saying, "Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota (If my father had seen you doing all this, you have no idea what would have happened to you)."