Salman Khan says ‘ye mera kaam nahi hai’ when asked to pose for pictures on Bigg Boss 20 set. Watch

Bollywood star Salman Khan is back as the host of Season 20 of Bigg Boss. The actor began shooting for the show on Friday, ahead of its premiere this Sunday. He posed for the paparazzi before shooting the show while dressed in a cowboy look. However, he seemed to momentarily get upset at someone off camera, telling them it’s not his job to pose for pictures, nor does he feel any need to. Nonetheless, he indulged the photographers waiting for him.

Salman Khan says he doesn’t need to pose for photos

Salman Khan returns as the host for the reality TV show Bigg Boss' next season. (AFP)

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A video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram shows Salman dressed as a cowboy. He can be seen looking upset as he looks at someone off camera and says, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai. (This is not my job. I don’t need to pose for photos).”

However, he indulged the paparazzi waiting for him and walked around to give them action shots. Later, when the photographers asked him for pictures, he said, “Photos…photos…photos,” even as his team said they were running behind schedule. Salman indulged the photographers for selfies despite that.

Deep Dive Why did Salman Khan say ‘ye mera kaam nahi hai’ on the Bigg Boss 20 set? Salman Khan expressed that posing for pictures was not his responsibility when asked by someone off camera, conveying that he doesn't feel the need to pose for photographs. What are some unique features of the Bigg Boss 20 house design? The Bigg Boss 20 house features a whimsical design inspired by Alice in Wonderland, including a giant pink teapot couch, a shark-themed pool, and two secret rooms, alongside 104 cameras for coverage. When does Bigg Boss 20 premiere and where can I watch it? Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV at 10:30 PM and will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM.

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{{^usCountry}} For the premiere episode, Salman wore a dark brown leather cowboy hat, matching boots, and a silver belt buckle. He opted for a T-shirt, vest and jeans to complete his look. After posing for pictures solo and with the paparazzi, he reportedly even indulged the Bigg Boss 20 crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the premiere episode, Salman wore a dark brown leather cowboy hat, matching boots, and a silver belt buckle. He opted for a T-shirt, vest and jeans to complete his look. After posing for pictures solo and with the paparazzi, he reportedly even indulged the Bigg Boss 20 crew. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman also posted a carousel of pictures from the TV show’s shoot, writing, “#Biggboss20.”

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About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar at 10:30 PM and 9 PM, respectively. The South Indian editions of the franchise, hosted by Nagarjuna in Telugu, Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil, Mohanlal in Malayalam, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada, will also premiere the same day.

The makers have also unveiled glimpses of the new Bigg Boss house, which features a quirky mix of fantasy-inspired elements and modern design. The house features décor inspired by Alice in Wonderland, along with a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that flows into a couch and a hot-air balloon transformed into a seating area.

A list of rumoured contestants includes Kushal Tanwar, Yeda Yung, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Aamir Khan's brother, Faisal Khan, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill, Rhiti Tiwari, and more.