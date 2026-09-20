‘Epitome of badtameezi’: Salman Khan schools Aasif Khan for calling Bigg Boss 20 biased and unfair, showing aggression

In the last week inside Bigg Boss 20, contestant Aasif Khan made several remarks alleging that the reality show is being biased and unfair after he and other housemates were directly nominated for breaking rules regarding discussing nominations. He also feuded with Qazi and lost his temper during the task. (Also read: Angry Salman Khan removes shirt during Bigg Boss 20, shuts down trolls commenting on his age: ‘Pehle apne aap ko dekho’)

What Salman said

Salman Khan said Aasif Khan should know everyone is equal on the show and no one is getting any advantage.

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During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan took strict note of Aasif's behaviour, aggression, and complaints. He said Aasif was the ‘epitome of badtameezi (impoliteness)’ and added, “Are you the same at home? Who is there at home? I can guarantee that you will never show this side in front of your mother and sisters. Will they not see this show then? And you have this aggression, where you charge at people. Look at yourself first, so that you don't fall. Because I don't see any skill to impress the person in front of you. This is not even allowed here, and what is this that Bigg Boss is biased?”

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‘Yeh hekdi kahan se aati hai?’

{{^usCountry}} Salman added, “Jab bhi koi galti hoti hai toh aap chaaron yeh kehte hain ki Bigg Boss biased hai (Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, ScoutOP). Nominations kaun discuss kar raha tha? Yeh rule hamesha se hai aur yahan hi nahi Big Brother mein bhi hai. Bigg Boss ne jab voh cliping dikhayi uske baad voh classic case hai naa ek toh chori upar se seena jori, galti kabul karne main problem kya hai? Yeh hekdi kahan se aati hai? Aur voh bhi jab khudhko pata hai galat ho uske bawajood usko challenge karna, duniya bewakoof hai kya? Aur fir yeh kehna ki dusron ne bhi kiya hoga lekin dikhaya nahi, bulls**t hai yeh. Bigg Boss 24/7 bhi chalta hai. Bus gaaliyan kaat te hain. Bigg Boss kisi ke sage nahi hain. Aap sab meri aur Bigg Boss ki nazar main barabar hain. Yeh show success hoga toh iska fayda hoga aapko.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman added, “Jab bhi koi galti hoti hai toh aap chaaron yeh kehte hain ki Bigg Boss biased hai (Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, ScoutOP). Nominations kaun discuss kar raha tha? Yeh rule hamesha se hai aur yahan hi nahi Big Brother mein bhi hai. Bigg Boss ne jab voh cliping dikhayi uske baad voh classic case hai naa ek toh chori upar se seena jori, galti kabul karne main problem kya hai? Yeh hekdi kahan se aati hai? Aur voh bhi jab khudhko pata hai galat ho uske bawajood usko challenge karna, duniya bewakoof hai kya? Aur fir yeh kehna ki dusron ne bhi kiya hoga lekin dikhaya nahi, bulls**t hai yeh. Bigg Boss 24/7 bhi chalta hai. Bus gaaliyan kaat te hain. Bigg Boss kisi ke sage nahi hain. Aap sab meri aur Bigg Boss ki nazar main barabar hain. Yeh show success hoga toh iska fayda hoga aapko.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Salman Khan say about Aasif Khan's behavior on Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan called Aasif Khan the 'epitome of badtameezi' and questioned his aggression, suggesting that Aasif wouldn't show such behavior in front of his family. Why did Aasif Khan feel that Bigg Boss 20 was biased? Aasif Khan claimed the reality show was biased after he and his housemates were nominated for discussing nominations, which he felt was unfair. How did Salman Khan address online trolling during Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan criticized online trolls for their abusive comments, stating they reveal more about the trolls' upbringing and calling them 'parasites' who should be wiped out.

(Whenever you make a mistake, all four of you say that Bigg Boss is biased. Who was discussing the nominations? This rule was always there, not just here but on Big Brother too. First, you make a mistake, and then you try to hide it when Bigg Boss shows the clip. What is wrong with accepting the mistake? That too, when you know you're wrong, and still challenge it. Is everyone so foolish over here? It's bulls**t to say others also must have done it, but it isn't being shown. The show is on 24/7, except for the abusive words; it's always on. Bigg Boss treats everyone equally. If this show becomes a success, it's to your benefit.)

Aasif was in tears after Salman's scolding and wondered why he was the only one being called impolite when others were there too. He then said that he wants to leave the show.

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About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 began on September 6. The 16 contestants are Mary Kom, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Harsh Machare (Yung DSA), Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann and Tanmay Singh (Scout).