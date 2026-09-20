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‘Epitome of badtameezi’: Salman Khan schools Aasif Khan for calling Bigg Boss 20 biased and unfair, showing aggression

Salman Khan called out several contestants for making personal remarks on others inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Updated on: Sep 20, 2026, 15:31:57 IST
By Santanu Das
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In the last week inside Bigg Boss 20, contestant Aasif Khan made several remarks alleging that the reality show is being biased and unfair after he and other housemates were directly nominated for breaking rules regarding discussing nominations. He also feuded with Qazi and lost his temper during the task. (Also read: Angry Salman Khan removes shirt during Bigg Boss 20, shuts down trolls commenting on his age: ‘Pehle apne aap ko dekho’)

What Salman said

Salman Khan said Aasif Khan should know everyone is equal on the show and no one is getting any advantage.
Salman Khan said Aasif Khan should know everyone is equal on the show and no one is getting any advantage.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan took strict note of Aasif's behaviour, aggression, and complaints. He said Aasif was the ‘epitome of badtameezi (impoliteness)’ and added, “Are you the same at home? Who is there at home? I can guarantee that you will never show this side in front of your mother and sisters. Will they not see this show then? And you have this aggression, where you charge at people. Look at yourself first, so that you don't fall. Because I don't see any skill to impress the person in front of you. This is not even allowed here, and what is this that Bigg Boss is biased?”

‘Yeh hekdi kahan se aati hai?’

Deep Dive

What did Salman Khan say about Aasif Khan's behavior on Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan called Aasif Khan the 'epitome of badtameezi' and questioned his aggression, suggesting that Aasif wouldn't show such behavior in front of his family.

Why did Aasif Khan feel that Bigg Boss 20 was biased?

Aasif Khan claimed the reality show was biased after he and his housemates were nominated for discussing nominations, which he felt was unfair.

How did Salman Khan address online trolling during Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan criticized online trolls for their abusive comments, stating they reveal more about the trolls' upbringing and calling them 'parasites' who should be wiped out.
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(Whenever you make a mistake, all four of you say that Bigg Boss is biased. Who was discussing the nominations? This rule was always there, not just here but on Big Brother too. First, you make a mistake, and then you try to hide it when Bigg Boss shows the clip. What is wrong with accepting the mistake? That too, when you know you're wrong, and still challenge it. Is everyone so foolish over here? It's bulls**t to say others also must have done it, but it isn't being shown. The show is on 24/7, except for the abusive words; it's always on. Bigg Boss treats everyone equally. If this show becomes a success, it's to your benefit.)

Aasif was in tears after Salman's scolding and wondered why he was the only one being called impolite when others were there too. He then said that he wants to leave the show.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 began on September 6. The 16 contestants are Mary Kom, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Harsh Machare (Yung DSA), Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann and Tanmay Singh (Scout).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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