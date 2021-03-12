Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her 'son' Sheru

Arshi Khan, who was recently seen on Bigg Bos 14, has claimed that show host Salman Khan asked her to return on the next season of the show, Bigg Boss 15. He also urged her to get her 'son', the soft toy called Sheru that she got inside Bigg Boss 14.

Arshi revealed that it was at the Bigg Boss 14 post-show party that Salman told her to be back on the show. Arshi has been a part of Bigg Boss on two seasons already.

Talking to The Times of India, Arshi said, "A little girl had come to attend the after party and she wanted Sheru from me. So, Salman sir asked me to give her Sheru, but I refused. I told him, Sheru is my son and I can't part with him. Salman sir smiled and said, 'oh, so you have become a mother now!' He went on to tell me that, 'Keep the emotions of a mother always inside you and come back on the next season of the show with your son."

Arshi, however, claimed that the Bollywood star left her disappointed when despite repeated requests, he refused to say that she "looks shareef (innocenr) from her face".

The soft toy, Sheru, was part of a Bigg Boss 14 task. Arshi even had an ugly fight with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya when he told her that he threw it away. Rahul only hid the toy but Arshi's harsh words made him angry and he continued claiming that she may never get it back.

It was this fight that also resulted in Devoleena Bhattacharjee's infamous breakdown after Arshi told her and Rahul that their favourite things and person would die and then they will understand her pain.

After having participated in Bigg Boss 11 alongside Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, Arshi entered Bigg Boss 14 in December on the mid-season finale of the show as a challenger. She often reminded the contestants that they were too boring and did nothing, prompting makers to bring challengers like herself in the game. Arshi started her journey by calling Rakhi Sawant her friend, but she soon started fighting with her. Rakhi had also entered the show as a challenger.

Also read: Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshi said that she wants to take up acting projects now. “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones,” she said.