IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla recreate steps from Aly Goni -Jasmin Bhasin's song Tera Suit. Check out Jasmin's reaction
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.
tv

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla recreate steps from Aly Goni -Jasmin Bhasin's song Tera Suit. Check out Jasmin's reaction

  • Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:23 AM IST

Friends-turned-foes from Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin seem to have put all their differences behind them as the reality show came to an end last month. Rubina has recreated few steps from a new song that features Jasmin and Aly Goni. Jasmin also reacted to the video .

Rubina and husband Abhinav Shukla recreated portions of the song, titled Tera Suit, that came out recently and featured the two together for the first time in a music video. Before Bigg Boss 14, Aly and Jasmin were seen together on the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Since the song's release, Aly has been posting videos of fans recreating a portion of his song on Instagram. He also shared Rubina-Abhinav's video.


In the video that Rubina also shared, she is seen dancing with Abhinav to the song. Rubina captioned it, "Loving it #terasuit @tonykakkar @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661." Commenting on the post, Aly wrote, "Superbb!" Jasmin also dropped a comment and wrote, "Wow."

Also read: Sanjay Dutt shares pic on parents' wedding anniversary

Jasmin's comment was flooded with fan reactions from both her side as well as those supporting Rubina. Praising Jasmin for appreciating Rubina's efforts, a fan commented, "So good yar." Another one wrote, "I appreciate this jas."

"Agr #chubinadilayuck or jass m sab shi h to tumhara fandom ku Negative likh rhe h ? (if all is well between the two, why are you spreading negativity?)," wrote one, responding to those spreading negativity between the fans of the two TV actors.

Asking Jasmin to befriend Rubina like she did inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, one fan wrote, "@jasminbhasin2806 aap or Ruby please friendship krlo ache wali (Please be friends with Rubina)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rubina dilaik abhinav shukla aly goni jasmin bhasin television actress jasmin bhasin

Related Stories

Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen next in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.
Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen next in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.
telugu cinema

Raashii Khanna’s lockdown mission to turn vegetarian hits the one year mark

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Actor Raashii Khanna, who has been round the clock busy for three months now, tells us why she decided to turn vegetarian.
READ FULL STORY
Sunil Dutt and Nargis fell in love on sets of their iconic film, Mother India.
Sunil Dutt and Nargis fell in love on sets of their iconic film, Mother India.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt shares pic on parents' wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:18 PM IST
  • On the wedding anniversary of his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay Dutt remembered them with a precious picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry.
Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teejay Sidhu with her daughters and husband Karanvir Bohra.
Teejay Sidhu with her daughters and husband Karanvir Bohra.
tv

Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is unfazed by hate and trolling.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is unfazed by hate and trolling.
tv

Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
tv

Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:49 PM IST
With social media impacting the lives of entertainers, we discuss if the number of followers one has is also affecting the casting process for actors. Here’s what some TV stars had to say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared new pics.
The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared new pics.
tv

Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about the controversial interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Arshi Khan partied with Salman Khan.
When Arshi Khan partied with Salman Khan.
tv

Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her son, Sheru

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:05 AM IST
  • At a party, Salman Khan asked Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15, with her son. He was reacting to her refusal when asked to part ways with the soft toy, Sheru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.
tv

Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin poked fun at Aly Goni as he was busy on his phone. In an Instagram post, she jokingly asked if he was the prime minister, as he was so busy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Bijlani and Hina Khan at Parth Samthaan's birthday party.
Arjun Bijlani and Hina Khan at Parth Samthaan's birthday party.
tv

Hina Khan kisses Arjun Bijlani on the cheek at Parth Samthaan's birthday party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:05 PM IST
  • Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 11.
Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 11.
tv

Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Arshi Khan has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant source of support. She also revealed how she managed to buy her own house in Mumbai, despite being 'not that strong financially' just a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's father on Suits.
Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's father on Suits.
tv

Meghan's Suits co-star calls her interview 'insignificant', clarifies later

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Wendell Pierce, who played the father of Meghan Markle's character on the show Suits, has tweeted about her interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling it 'insignificant'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, Aarav last month. (Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, Aarav last month. (Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani missing her baby bump, jokes she is ready for another baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • Sharing a picture of her baby bump from the time when she was pregnant, Anita Hassanandani claims she is missing her 'belly' and joked that husband Rohit Reddy would unfollow her after reading her message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to be dating.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to be dating.
tv

Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin: 'Am much more me when I’m with you', see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Fans of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were in for a surprise as he dropped a sweet photo of the two of them together. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik opened up about her recent viral video.
Rubina Dilaik opened up about her recent viral video.
tv

Rubina breaks silence on ignoring paps, says she'd just got news of aunt's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik explained why she did not interact with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last week. She said that she got the news of her aunt's death just before the video was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP